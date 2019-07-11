Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
13:00
St. Mary's Church
Clophill
Kreena Geere Notice
GEERE Kreena Of Clophill.


Sadly passed away at
Airedale Nursing Home on
Friday 28th June 2019.
Beloved wife to George (deceased), wonderful mother to Vicky,
mother-in-law to Terry, a loving nan to Amy and her husband Ben and doting great-grandma to Molly and Oscar.
She will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 1.00pm on Thursday 18th July 2019 at St. Mary's Church, Clophill followed by cremation at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Thank you all at Airedale Nursing Home for your kindness and care.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222 or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on July 11, 2019
