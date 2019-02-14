|
|
|
HUNTLEY Kevin James Passed away suddenly on
23rd January 2019 aged 60 years.
A loving father to Kelle and Chad
and a much loved
grandad to Kieran and Troy.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 10.30am on Thursday 21st February 2019 at The Church of the Transfiguration, Kempston.
All flowers welcome.
Any enquiries to A L & G Abbott
Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More