GALE Kenneth John In loving memory of Ken
who sadly passed away on
2nd August 2019.
A much loved and devoted husband,
stepfather, grandfather
and great grandfather.

He will be greatly missed by all
of his family and friends.
Ken's funeral ceremony takes place
at Bedford Crematorium on Monday
19th August 2019 at 1.45pm.

Family flowers only please,
but if desired donations to
Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o Kingfisher
Independent Funeral Services,
Gate Lodge, Cemetery Road,
St Neots PE19 2BX.
Tel (01480) 471001
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 8, 2019
