A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
14:30
St.Mary's Church
Yelden
Ken Flynn Notice
FLYNN Peacefully on 17th March 2019.
Ken aged 82 years of Yelden
formerly of Kempston.
Beloved Husband of Janet.
Loving Dad of Helen
and the late Alison.
Devoted Grandad of Vinnie.
Dear father-in-law of Tim.
The funeral service will be held
at St.Mary's Church, Yelden on
Friday 29th March at 2.30p.m.
followed by a burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Great Ormond Street Hospital
or Age UK may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons,
Bedford Road, Rushden
NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 21, 2019
