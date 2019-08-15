Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
15:15
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
Keith Baxter Notice
BAXTER Keith Gordon Passed away peacefully after a brave battle with cancer, at his home
on 29th July 2019 aged 78 years.
A loving husband to Beryl.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at 3.15pm on Wednesday 21st August 2019 at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired for Sue Ryder, St. John's (PEPS team) may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 15, 2019
