DAVIES Kaye Anthony Of Clophill,
passed away peacefully on
9th August 2019, aged 78 years.
Devoted wife of James,
loving mum to Lorraine
and mother-in-law of Malcolm and much loved nanny to Luke and Ella.
Funeral service takes place at 2.30pm on Friday 30th August at
Clophill Methodist Church,
followed by cremation.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired for
Alzheimer's Society may,
be made online
via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 22, 2019
