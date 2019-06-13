|
|
|
WILLIS
Kathleen
(Kath)
Of Ampthill passed away peacefully on 4th June 2019 aged 93 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ken Willis, loving mum to Judith, Bernard, Christopher and Celia
and a dear nanny to
Katie, Ella and Thomas.
A Thanksgiving Service will be held at Ampthill Baptist Church
on Friday 28th June at 12.00noon.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for World Vision or IFAW
may be made via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on June 13, 2019
