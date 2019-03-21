|
|
|
KATHLEEN HEATHER
NEITA Suddenly on
2nd March 2019
She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
God saw the road was getting rough, the hills too hard to climb.
He gently closed your weary eyes and whispered "Peace be Thine"
Funeral Service to be held at 10.00am on Friday 29th March 2019
at All Saints Church Westbourne Road Queens Park Bedford MK40 4LD,
followed by interment at
Norse Road Cemetery.
Flowers and further enquiries C/O Arnolds Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More