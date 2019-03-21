Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK41 7TE
01234 359529
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00
All Saints Church
Westbourne Road
Queens Park
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Neita
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Neita

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Neita Notice
KATHLEEN HEATHER
NEITA Suddenly on
2nd March 2019
She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
God saw the road was getting rough, the hills too hard to climb.
He gently closed your weary eyes and whispered "Peace be Thine"

Funeral Service to be held at 10.00am on Friday 29th March 2019
at All Saints Church Westbourne Road Queens Park Bedford MK40 4LD,
followed by interment at
Norse Road Cemetery.
Flowers and further enquiries C/O Arnolds Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.