Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:45
Bedford Crematorium
June Speak Notice
SPEAK June Died on 30th May 2019 aged 93.
Loving Wife to Roy (deceased),
much loved Mother to Andrew and Mother-in-Law to Maureen. Sister to Audrey (deceased) Christine (deceased) and Enid (deceased).
Thanks go to the Carers at
Oak Manor Residential Care Home in Shefford and Trembaths Nursing Home in Letchworth.
Funeral Service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Wednesday 26th June at 10.45 am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) charity may be made via www.memorygiving.com/junespeak or by post to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.


Published in Bedford Today on June 20, 2019
