RATCLIFF June Kathleen Passed away at Bedford Hospital on
9th September 2019, aged 86 years.
A loving wife to Bob (deceased)
and much loved mother to
Donna and Carina (deceased).
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 10.45am on Tuesday 24th September
2019 at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford. Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
Cancer Research UK may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222 or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 19, 2019