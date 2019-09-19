Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Resources
More Obituaries for June Ratcliff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Ratcliff

Notice Condolences

June Ratcliff Notice
RATCLIFF June Kathleen Passed away at Bedford Hospital on
9th September 2019, aged 86 years.
A loving wife to Bob (deceased)
and much loved mother to
Donna and Carina (deceased).
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 10.45am on Tuesday 24th September
2019 at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford. Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
Cancer Research UK may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222 or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
Download Now