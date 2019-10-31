Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
14:30
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Benton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Benton

Notice Condolences

June Benton Notice
BENTON June Passed away on 18th October 2019 after a short illness, aged 81 years.
Beloved wife to Ted (deceased),
loving mother to Jeremy and Marie
and adored nan to Spenser.
Funeral service will be held at 2.30pm on Thursday 7th November 2019
at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford. Family flowers only please
but donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -