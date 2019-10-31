|
BENTON June Passed away on 18th October 2019 after a short illness, aged 81 years.
Beloved wife to Ted (deceased),
loving mother to Jeremy and Marie
and adored nan to Spenser.
Funeral service will be held at 2.30pm on Thursday 7th November 2019
at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford. Family flowers only please
but donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 31, 2019