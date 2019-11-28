|
|
|
KORES Judith Elizabeth
"Judi"
(Formerly Spencer, Née Doyle) It is with deepest sorrow that we announce that Judi died at home
on Sunday 17th November 2019,
aged 65 years.
She died as she lived with
grace and acceptance
although reluctant to leave
behind those she loved.
The whole family would like to express their sincere thanks to all of the medical staff at St Johns Hospice,
Sue Ryder St Johns Community
PEPS Services and District Nurses
for their care and support.
Judi will be received into
Holy Cross R.C. Church
355 Goldington Road, Bedford on
Tuesday 3rd December 2019 at 5pm
prior to the funeral service on
Wednesday 4th December 2019
at 10.45am.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, made payable to
St Johns Hospice, Moggerhanger
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 28, 2019