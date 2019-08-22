Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:15
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel
Bedford
Joyce Worthington Notice
Worthington Joyce Lesley Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family
on 2nd August 2019.
Loving Wife to Tony and much loved Mum to Steve, Andy and Rob.
Caring Mother-In-Law
and Grandmother.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday 5th September 2019
at Norse Road Crematorium
Chapel, Bedford at 12.15pm.
No black to be worn bright
colours to celebrate her life.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired made payable to
Sue Ryder St John's may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
6 Bedford Road
Kempston
Bedford
MK42 8AD
Tel: 01234 860038
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 22, 2019
