Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
15:15
Bedford Crematorium
Joyce Wildman Notice
Wildman Joyce Annietta Sadly passed away on the 25th July 2019 after a short illness aged 95 years.
A much loved wife to the late Cecil, mum to Janette, nan to Shona and great nan to Brandon.
She will be deeply missed by all her family and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Wednesday 7th August at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Great Ormond Street Hospital and can be sent
c/o Cecil Newling Funeral Directors, Newling House, Royston,
Herts SG8 9JL
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 1, 2019
