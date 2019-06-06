Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
13:45
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford
Joyce Russell Notice
RUSSELL Joyce Mary Aged 83 years of Wyatt Road, Kempston passed away peacefully in Bedford Hospital on 20th May 2019. Devoted wife to Stuart, much loved mum to Kevin and his wife Cheryl, beloved grandmother to Annie,
Tom and Dene and great-grandmother to Layla and Thea.
Funeral Service to take place at 1.45pm on Monday 17th June 2019 at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on June 6, 2019
