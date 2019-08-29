Home

Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
14:00
St Peters Church
Bedford
Joyce Knight Notice
KNIGHT Joyce Olive
(Nee Ashton) Aged 90 years.
Peacefully after a short stay at Crossways Nursing Home.
Loving and devoted Mother to her Son and Daughter, a Sister, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother sadly missed.
Funeral service takes place at 2pm
on Monday 9th September
at St Peters Church, Harrold followed by interment in Harrold Cemetery.
Family flowers only or donations
if desired to Friends of St Peters Church via memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 29, 2019
