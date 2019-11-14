Home

Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
14:30
Bedford Crematorium
Joyce Blackaby Notice
BLACKABY Joyce Maureen Of Maulden, passed away
peacefully on 22nd October 2019,
aged 87 years.
Sadly missed by all who loved her.
Funeral Service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Friday 22nd November 2019
at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for
Hula Animal Rescue Centre,
Aspley Guise may be sent via www.memorygiving.com/
joyceblackaby
Further enquires to
Neville Funerals, The Old Church, Flitwick Road, Ampthill MK45 2NT
01525-406132
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 14, 2019
