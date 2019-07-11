|
|
|
Bartle Joyce Vivienne
(Joy) Passed away peacefully
on 2nd July 2019,
after a short illness.
Beloved Wife to Frank (deceased).
Dear Sister to
Margaret (deceased) and Pat,
Loving Mum to Jonathon and Hattie,
Proud Grandma to Alexandra,
Kathryn and Eleanor
and a Treasured Friend to many.
A service of thanksgiving for
Joy's life will be held at
St Andrews Church Bedford
on Thursday 25th July 2019
at 10.30 am
Family flowers only please
Donations, if desired, made
payable to St Andrew's Church
may be sent to
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on July 11, 2019