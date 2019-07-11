Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30
St Andrews Church Bedford
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Bartle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Bartle

Notice Condolences

Joyce Bartle Notice
Bartle Joyce Vivienne
(Joy) Passed away peacefully
on 2nd July 2019,
after a short illness.
Beloved Wife to Frank (deceased).
Dear Sister to
Margaret (deceased) and Pat,
Loving Mum to Jonathon and Hattie,
Proud Grandma to Alexandra,
Kathryn and Eleanor
and a Treasured Friend to many.
A service of thanksgiving for
Joy's life will be held at
St Andrews Church Bedford
on Thursday 25th July 2019
at 10.30 am
Family flowers only please
Donations, if desired, made
payable to St Andrew's Church
may be sent to
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.