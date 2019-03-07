Home

G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:45
Bedford Crematorium
Norse Road
Josephine Griffin Notice
GRIFFIN Josephine Formerly of Blunham,
passed away peacefully on
23rd February 2019 in Anjulita Court Nursing Home,
aged 74 years.
Much loved wife of the late Tony.
She will be deeply missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service takes place on Wednesday 13th March, in Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road at 10.45 am.
Floral tributes or donations
if desired for Alzheimer's
Research UK may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 7, 2019
