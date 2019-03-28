|
|
|
JOSEPH WEBBE Aged 75 years.
Peacefully passed away
Thursday 14th March 2019 at Lister Hospital Stevenage after a long battle with Kidney failure and other illnesses.
Loving father, brother, uncle
and grandfather he will be sadly
missed by all who knew him.
A service in celebration of his life
will be held at 10.30am on
Friday 5th April 2019 at
All Saints Church Bedford
followed by an interment at
Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford.
Flowers welcome, donations if made to Kidney Care UK can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Arnolds Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford,
MK41 7TE. Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 28, 2019
