|
|
|
Priggis Joseph
04.02.43 - 28.06.19
Joseph Priggis, husband to Christine, father to Sarah and Nicholas,
and much-loved grandfather
passed away peacefully
aged 76 years after a long illness.
He was well loved by many people from different walks of life in the
Greek and English communities.
His funeral will take place on
Monday 22nd July 2019 at 10.30am at Church of the Transfiguration,
132 Bedford Road, Kempston
MK42 8BQ, followed by the burial at Norse Road Cemetery, MK41 0RL.
All are welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Donations will go to
Bloodwise Cancer care
in aid of blood cancers c/o
Molyneux Jones,
Family Funeral Directors,
37 St Cuthberts Street, Bedford
(01234 363 191).
Published in Bedford Today on July 11, 2019