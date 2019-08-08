Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:30
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
José Stevens Notice
José Patricia
STEVENS Passed away at
The Airedale Nursing Home, Bedford, on 25th July 2019, aged 80 years.
Mum to Gabi and Nana to
James, Alex and Rob.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
at 12.15pm on
Thursday 22nd August 2019
at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Donations if desired for
The Activities Team at
Airedale Nursing Home can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford
MK41 7TE
Tel: (01234) 359529


Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 8, 2019
