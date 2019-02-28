Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
15:15
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Woods

Notice Condolences

John Woods Notice
WOODS John Graham Passed away
at home
with his family alongside him on 16th February 2019
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband to Doreen,
much loved dad to Debra,
adoring grandad to Shannon
and father-in-law to Andrew.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and many friends.
Funeral Service to be held at
3.15pm on Friday 15th March 2019
at Norse Road Crematorium,
Bedford. Donations if desired
for The British Heart Foundation
or Sue Ryder, St. John's
may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
Download Now