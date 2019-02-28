|
WOODS John Graham Passed away
at home
with his family alongside him on 16th February 2019
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband to Doreen,
much loved dad to Debra,
adoring grandad to Shannon
and father-in-law to Andrew.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and many friends.
Funeral Service to be held at
3.15pm on Friday 15th March 2019
at Norse Road Crematorium,
Bedford. Donations if desired
for The British Heart Foundation
or Sue Ryder, St. John's
may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 28, 2019
