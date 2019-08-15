Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
15:15
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
John Stollery Notice
STOLLERY John Orry Of Bromham, passed away suddenly at home on Thursday
25th July 2019 aged 81 years.
A devoted and loved husband and best friend to Wendy, loving father and father-in-law to Katey, Andrew and John and dearly loved grandad to Oliver, Sophie, Lucy and Owen.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford on Tuesday 27th August 2019 at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please but donations will be gratefully
received for Bedford Hospital Charity and may be sent
to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel:(01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 15, 2019
