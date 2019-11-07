Home

JOHN STENNETT 'Jack' Passed away peacefully, aged 95 years, on the 18th October 2019 at home.

Beloved widower of Kathleen, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

He will be sadly missed by
all his friends and family.

A celebration of Jack's life will take place at 4pm on Friday 22nd November at St Mark's Church, Bedford.

Family flowers only please.
Donations can be made to
Cancer Research UK
via www.memorygiving.com

Enquiries to Neville's Funerals Bedford
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 7, 2019
