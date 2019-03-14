|
|
|
Snowball John Passed away suddenly at
home on
Monday
18th February 2019 aged 80 years.
A much loved Husband to
Margaret (deceased).
A treasured Dad to Sharon and Julie.
Much loved Grandad to
Warren, Stacey and Rosie,
a much loved Great Grandad to Evenna.
Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel
Bedford
on Friday 5th April 2019
at 2.30pm
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired made payable to
Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 14, 2019
