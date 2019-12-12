|
John Saunders 'Jack' Peacefully with his family beside him on 27th November 2019 aged 86 years.
Beloved Husband to Jean.
Loving Dad to Jackie, Wendy and Milly, Father in Law to Martin and Fred, devoted Grandad to Emily,
George and Elliot.
Funeral service takes place at 2.30pm on Monday 16th December 2019 at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Donations in lieu of flowers for
Sue Ryder, St Johns Hospice
can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 12, 2019