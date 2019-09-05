|
|
|
ROBERTS John Lewis of Wixams, formerly of Ampthill
passed away peacefully at home on 26th August 2019 aged 81 years.
Much loved husband of Iris, father to Jill, Alan and Louise, grandfather
and great grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held
at Bedford Crematorium
on Thursday 12th September
at 10.45am.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for the
Stroke Association or Dementia UK
and may be made via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 5, 2019