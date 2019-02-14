|
|
|
McCREATH
John Harvey Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by
his family on 27th January 2019,
aged 85 years.
A loving Husband to Nora,
wonderful Dad to John and Susan,
and a caring Grandad to his
six Grandchildren.
A friend to many and missed by all.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on Friday 1st March 2019
at 11.30am
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to The Primrose Unit
or the
British Heart Foundation
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 14, 2019
