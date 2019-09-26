|
|
|
MATTHEWMAN John Passed away peacefully after a long illness, at home in Bedford on 17th September 2019 aged 80 years. He was a much loved husband to Joyce, loving father to Paul and Jane,
father-in-law to Louise and Charles and
a much adored grandad to James, Sam, Matthew and Sophia.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 10.45am on Thursday 3rd October 2019 at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Sue Ryder,
St. John's may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222
or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 26, 2019