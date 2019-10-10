Home

Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
John Lenny

John Lenny Notice
LENNY John William
(Bill) Of Wilstead, passed away peacefully on 26th September 2019 aged 98 years.
A very caring and loving husband of Marjorie and father to all his
step children and their families.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral Service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Wednesday 16th October at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK may be sent via www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, The Old Church, Flitwick Road,Ampthill, MK45 2NT. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 10, 2019
