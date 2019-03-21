|
FULLER John Charles Passed away suddenly at his home in Wootton on 6th March 2019 aged 86 years.
A loving husband to Julie Catherine (deceased), a much loved father to Andy and Karen and dearly loved gramps to Nicola, Donna,
Sam, Lucy and Ben. He was also a great-gramps and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 3.15pm on Monday 25th March 2019 at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford. Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 21, 2019
