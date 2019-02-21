Home

More Obituaries for John Dunkley
John Dunkley

Notice

John Dunkley Notice
Dunkley John Sandra, Susan and Julie
would like to thank all family and
wonderful friends who have shown
such kindness and expressed sympathy in the sad loss of their
very dear father - John.
Special thanks are extended to
Father Mac Donald for
a comforting service,
Abbotts Funeral Directors
and to all those who attended
the funeral service.
The donations for
Cancer Research UK,
British Heart Foundation and
Alzheimer's Society are
greatly appreciated and
are still being received by
A. Abbott and Sons,
Funeral Directors, Rushden.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 21, 2019
