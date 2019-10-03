Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Collier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Collier

Notice Condolences

John Collier Notice
John Edward Collier Of Bedford and latterly Rushden.
Passed away peacefully at
Bedford Hospital on
20th September 2019,
after a short illness.
Dearly loved Husband of
Celia (née Keep) (deceased) and Anne. Beloved Father to Tracy and Andrew and cherished Grandfather.
A service to celebrate John's life will be held at 12:15 on Thursday 10th October 2019 at Norse Road Crematorium.
All welcome.
Family flowers only. Donations in John's memory to Parkinson's UK can be made via www.memorygiving.com or sent c/o Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford. MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.