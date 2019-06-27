|
COLEMAN John of Ampthill, formerly of Clophill,
passed away peacefully on
14th June 2019
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late
Lillian Coleman, loving dad,
grandad and great grandad.
Funeral Service will be held at
Ampthill Parish Church on
Friday 5th July at 2.00pm.
Flowers or donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support
may be made via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on June 27, 2019
