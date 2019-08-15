|
|
|
Brennan John James
Died aged 84 years, peacefully at home with
his family on 3rd August 2019.
John was a founder member of Tenpar Engineering of Kempston Hardwick and latterly APE Allens/Rolls Royce engineering of Ford End Road, Bedford. John leaves behind his much loved wife Gina, his son David, daughter Ann-Louise, daughter in law Kirstyn and
his 6 grand daughters Katherine,
Chelsey, Amy, Emily, Beth and Erin.
John's funeral will take place at Holy Cross RC Church, Goldington Road, Bedford at 1pm on 19th August 2019 to which we invite you to celebrate his life, followed by a private burial with
family only at Bedford Cemetery.
It was John's wish for family flowers only please. Donations to The East Anglian Air Ambulance would be gratefully received as it was a
charity dear to his heart.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 15, 2019