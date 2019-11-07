Home

John
Nathaniel Alexis "Georgestan" Suddenly in hospital
on 15th October 2019.
Much loved Husband of Mysil,
loving Father to Michael,
Catherine, Nadine and Natallie.
Devoted Grandad of
Nathaniel and Gabriel
and Father in law to Andrew.

Funeral service will takes place at 2:30pm on Saturday 16th November 2019 at All Saints Church, Queens Park.
John will be repatriated for burial in Carriacou, Grenada, West Indies.
Family flowers only please.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals Bedford
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
L;X002 - 000019269 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 7, 2019
