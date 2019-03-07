|
ADAMSON John Walter Passed peacefully away at Bedford Hospital on
21st February 2019,
aged 87 years.
A loving husband to Elsie
and a much loved father
to Jenny and Peter,
he was also a grandfather and
great grandfather and will be
sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service on Monday
18th March 2019, 2.30pm
at Norse Road Crematorium,
Bedford. Family flowers only please
but if desired donations for
"Salvation Army Bedford"
may be sent to
A.L. & G. Abbott Funeral Directors,
150, Bedford Road,
Kempston, Beds. MK42 8BH.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 7, 2019
