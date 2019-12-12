|
WHITE Joan Betty
(née Farr) Aged 87 years.
Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 1st December
at Beacon House Bedford.
Beloved wife to Terry.
A much loved mum to
Paul, Carol, Alan and Jeanette.
A loving nan to 8 grandchildren and
2 great-granddaughters.
A dear mother-in-law, sister,
sister-in-law and aunt.
She will sadly be missed
by family and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday 18th December at
Norse Road Crematorium at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society may be sent to Molyneux Jones,
37 Cuthbert Street,
Bedford, MK40 4JG.
Please wear bright colours.
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 12, 2019