Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:30
Bedford Crematorium
Joan Simms Notice
SIMMS
Joan
of Flitwick sadly passed away
on 22nd May 2019, aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of Ken,
loving aunt to Keith, Alan,
Chris, Andy, Paul, Ron, John,
Phillip, Chrisine, Janet and Graham
and sister to Ray.
She will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Tuesday 18th June at 11.30am.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
The Twilight Club may be sent
to Neville Funerals,
The Old Church, Flitwick Road,
Ampthill, MK45 2NT.
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on June 6, 2019
