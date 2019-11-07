|
NORRIS Joan Audrey
(known as Audrey) Died peacefully in the early hours
of 22nd October 2019 aged 95 at Sharnbrook House, Sharnbrook, Bedfordshire.
A much loved cousin,
godmother and friend.
Thanksgiving service at St Peter's Church, Sharnbrook, MK44 1HU on Wednesday 27th November at 1.30p.m.
No flowers please but donations if desired to benefit The Children's Society, Save the Children Fund and Cancer Research UK, paid
(with gift aid) via
www.memorygiving.com
or at the Church.
All enquiries please to Neville Funeral
Service, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford,
MK41 7TE Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 7, 2019