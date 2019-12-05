|
|
|
Mobbs Joan Rosetta
(née Alban)
On 21st November 2019 slipped away at
Bedford Hospital aged 89 years.
Beloved Wife of Gordon.
Loving and proud mother to Stephen and Jane, Sarah and Graham
Grandmother to George, Hannah, Rachael, Megan and Samuel.
Much loved Sister to
Ramon and Maureen.
We warmly welcome all
her family and friends
to attend the service of
thanksgiving for her life at
St Owen's Church, Bromham,
Bedford
on Tuesday 10th December 2019
at 2.15 pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired
made payable to the
Friends of St Owen's (Building Fund)
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 5, 2019