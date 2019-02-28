Home

Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
14:30
Ampthill Parish Church
HOY Joan Minnie Aged 99 years, of Ampthill,
peacefully passed away at home on 18th February 2019 with her daughters Jane and Deborah by her side.
Much loved and missed by all her extended family.
Funeral Service will be held at
Ampthill Parish Church on
Thursday 7th March at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for British Heart Foundation may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 28, 2019
