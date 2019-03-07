|
|
|
GRUNWALD Joan
(née Beard) Aged 91 years. Passed away peacefully in Bedford Hospital after a short illness
on Tuesday 19th February 2019.
Devoted wife to Zbigniew Grunwald;
a beloved mother to Sue, Karen,
Tracey and Michelle; mother-in-law to Andrew and Peter and a loving grandmother to Hannah, Natasha,
Ewan, Kate, Mia and Charlie.
Funeral Service to be held at
10.45am on Tuesday 19th March 2019
at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Flowers welcome and may be
sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More