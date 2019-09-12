|
|
|
JOAN ELLIS After a long and hard fought battle with illness,
Joan's enormous strength of will finally deserted her and she slipped away
from us during the night of
Monday 26th August.
Rest in peace.
She will be sadly missed by
Colin; Phillip and Sally; Karen, Malcolm, Kate and Tom; and Lesley and Phil.
Funeral service takes place at 1.45pm on Tuesday 17th September at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for M.E Association can be sent via www.memorygiving.com or c/o
Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 12, 2019