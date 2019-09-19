Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Joan Eagles

Joan Eagles Notice
EAGLES Joan
1928 - 2019
Passed away peacefully on
6th September 2019,
aged 91 years.
A wonderful mum, sister,
nan and grandmother.
She will be so sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at 2.00pm on Wednesday
2nd October 2019 at All Saints Church, Church End, Kempston
followed by a family committal at
Norse Road Crematorium.
The family request family flowers only please but donations if desired for the Primrose Unit, Bedford Hospital
may be sent to A L & G Abbott
Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road,
Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 19, 2019
