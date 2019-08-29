|
|
|
ADAIR Joan Passed away peacefully
at Bedford Hospital on
10th August 2019, aged 76 years.
A much loved Wife of Gerry.
A caring Mum to Andy and Gary.
A special Grandma and
Great-Grandma.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on Wednesday
4th September 2019 at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made
payable to Dementia UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 35454
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 29, 2019