SPIR Jo



11.04. 1964 - 30.04. 2019



Jo Spir sadly passed away on

30th April 2019, aged 55 after a brief battle with a brain tumour. She was at home, looking out over the garden she loved so much, peaceful, pain-free and surrounded by her immediate family. She will leave a massive void in so many lives. Jo was the beloved soulmate and devoted wife of Richard (Paterson), a loving mother to Jonathan and Rosie (Paterson-Spir) and stepmother to Matthew, Stephen and Christopher (Paterson). She was a much-loved daughter of John and the late Margaret (Spir) and elder sister to Paul (Spir) and Tracey (Robson). Jo was also an amazing relative, friend, colleague, mentor and teacher to many.

Following a short service and committal for family and close friends at 11.30am on 14th June 2019 at Bedford Crematorium there will be a Thanksgiving celebration for all those who wish to pay their respects.

This will be held at 4.30pm at the chapel of Bedford School where Jo was the Head of Academic Support. Please note, there will be no parking available at the school.

The family have requested that bright colours be worn to celebrate Jo's life. However, feel free to wear darker colours if you prefer as Jo would have wanted everyone to feel comfortable. Family flowers only please, but if you would like to give a donation instead, we are raising money for The Brain Tumour Charity and there are several ways you can donate:

- Cash, or cheques made payable to

The Brain Tumour Charity and sent to c/o Molyneux Jones, Family Funeral Directors, 37 St Cuthberts Street, Bedford, MK40 3JG.

- Online at www.thebraintumourcharity.org/

donate confirming it is in memory of

Jo Spir.



