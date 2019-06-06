|
Jim Richards Peacefully, after a short illness on
14th May 2019, aged 91 years.
Loving Husband to Una (deceased).
Stepfather to Andrew,
Theresa and Angela.
Funeral service to be held at
1.00pm on Monday 17th June 2019
at All Saints Church, Kempston
followed by interment at
Kempston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society
can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford
MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on June 6, 2019
