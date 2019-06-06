Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Richards

Notice Condolences

Jim Richards Notice
Jim Richards Peacefully, after a short illness on
14th May 2019, aged 91 years.
Loving Husband to Una (deceased).
Stepfather to Andrew,
Theresa and Angela.
Funeral service to be held at
1.00pm on Monday 17th June 2019
at All Saints Church, Kempston
followed by interment at
Kempston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society
can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com

Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford
MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.


L;X002 - 000019269 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.