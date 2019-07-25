|
|
|
GLASS Jill Mary Passed away peacefully on
18th July 2019 in Bedford Hospital,
aged 82 years.
Loving wife to James and
mum to Deborah.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 7th August 2019, 2.30pm at St. Mary's Church Oakley followed by a private burial at Clapham Cemetery. Family flowers only please but if desired donations for either Tibbs Dementia Foundation or Friends of St. Owen's (Building Fund) may be sent to
A.L. & G. Abbott Funeral Directors
150, Bedford Road, Kempstonn, Beds. MK42 8BH. Tel Bedford (01234) 843222
Published in Bedford Today on July 25, 2019